Poll victory within our reach, still guard against complacency: Purandeswari in U.P.

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary D Purandeswari arrived in the state capital on Monday to reiterate the party’s booth-level focus, and also to caution the party cadres to guard against complacency.

“Under prime minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has become the world’s biggest political party. It is acceptable across castes and communities. Still, you need to guard against complacency,” said Purandeswari, who had earlier represented Bapatla and Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and also served as the Union minister of state for commerce and industry, and human resource development.

The BJP leader, who is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh and expected to visit Ayodhya and Barabanki, on Monday addressed a meeting of intellectuals where she praised PM Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The charisma of prime minister Narendra Modi was visible during the Covid-surge when the entire nation rallied behind him similar to when people had fasted for a day on the appeal of then PM Lal Bahadur Shastri,” she said.

She also praised the Yogi Adityanath government’s emphasis on law and order. “Not just in U.P. or Andhra Pradesh, but the transformation of law and order in the most populous state of the country under the Yogi model is talked about across India. In fact, this was this reason why the BJP bucked anti-incumbency to set a new record in government formation in the state,” Purandeswari observed.

The BJP leader was confident that the party would sweep the forthcoming civic polls as well as all other polls and added that the party’s committed cadre would make it happen.

U.P. BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said the Adityanath government was fulfilling all its commitments it had made on its manifesto ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls.

