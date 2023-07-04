Poor show by Gonda, Ambedkar Nagar healthcare centres in teleconsultation facility: Survey

LUCKNOW Gonda and Ambedkar Nagar were the worst performers in terms of teleconsultations for patients while Hamirpur, Jalaun and Ghaziabd figured among the 10 best districts in UP with a score of 97%, as per a weeklong health department survey carried out in mid-June to improve facilities at health and wellness centres (HWCs)/sub-health centres across the state. The weeklong health department survey was carried out in mid-June to improve facilities at health and wellness centres (HWCs)/sub-health centres across the state. (Pic for representation)

On the chart of top 10 districts, Lucknow was on number 8 spot with a score of 93%. Out of the surveyed 176 HWCs, 163 conducted teleconsultancy for patients. There are about 25K HWCs in UP.

“The survey will help improve healthcare facilities provided via HWCs in the state. The scores will be reviewed to identify areas of improvement,” said a senior health official.

One of the key factors noted in the survey was availability of ANMs (auxiliary nurse midwife), considered to be the backbone of the urban healthcare delivery system. Among top 10 districts were Basti, Shravasti, Maharajganj, Ghaziabad, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur, Sitapur, Pilibhit, Gorakhpur and Sonebhadra, where over 95% marks were given for availability of ANMs. On the other hand, Etawah, Hathras, Muzaffarnagar, Unnao, Azamgarh, Bijnor, Amethi, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Auraiya scored below 72%. Lucknow’s score in this category was 91%.

Availability of community health officer (CHO) – the first point of care/source of information for healthcare - was also a key factor taken into account in the survey. On the list of districts with inactive CHOs, Maharajganj was on top, with 57% inactive CHOs.

Functional toilets, availability of electricity, average diagnostics were some other points considered for ranking districts.

HIGHEST NUMBER OF INACTIVE CHOs

District-----------------number of inactive CHOs

Maharajganj----------122 (57%)

Mirzapur--------------86 (55%)

Bhadohi---------------59 (50%)

Ghazipur---------------135 (49%)

Rae Bareli---------- 139 (48%)

Sultanpur-------------104 (47%)

Baghpat-----------------92 (45%)

Mainpuri---------------56 (42%)

Kaushambi------------35 (40%)

Deoria-----------------77 (40%)