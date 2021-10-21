Postmortem report shows sanitation worker died of heart attack: Agra police

The postmortem report has shown that heart attack is the cause of death of the sanitation worker, who had allegedly died in police custody, the Agra police said on Thursday.

“In compliance with the norms laid down by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in such cases, the ‘panchnama’ was prepared by a magistrate. The postmortem was conducted by a panel of doctors and the report submitted has assigned myocardial infarction (heart attack) as the reason for death,” said Agra senior superintendent of police (SSP) Muniraj G.

“Further investigation in the matter is underway,” the SSP added.

People privy to the matter revealed that, according to the postmortem report, there were injury marks on the body but they were not of such a magnitude which could cause death. These injury marks, including blue marks on the hips and scratch on legs, may be recent or old, they said.

The sanitation worker was arrested by the Agra police in connection with the alleged theft of ₹25 lakh from the warehouse of Jagdishpura police station in Agra on Sunday (October 17).

Additional director general of police (Agra) Rajiv Krishna said, “Our officers are in contact with his family. They’re cooperating. Action will be taken if there was any negligence. The family has filed a complaint. They suspect he was beaten up by the police following which he died. FIR was registered and the matter will be probed.”

The sanitation worker, Arun Valmiki, had allegedly died in police custody on Tuesday night.

His health deteriorated when police took him along to his residence where ₹15 lakh cash was allegedly recovered in connection with investigation into the alleged theft. He was rushed to hospital but was declared “brought dead” by the doctors.

“During questioning, he confessed to the crime. Police recovered ₹15 lakh from his home. During recovery, he fell ill. Police and his family rushed him to the hospital. The doctor declared him brought dead. FIR registered,” the Agra SSP had earlier said.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)