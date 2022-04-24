Potable tap water to every home by 2024 govt’s priority: UP minister
Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday said it was the priority of the government to ensure supply of clean drinking tap water to the homes of the poor living in villages from Bundelkhand to Varanasi (Kashi) by 2024.
The government was working continuously to provide pure tap water to the people in the last line of the society, he added. Singh held a meeting with the senior officials of irrigation department here at Circuit House and reviewed the progress of various projects of the department. After arriving here early in the morning, Singh also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
He instructed the engineers of the department that all tube wells should be in working condition at any cost. “Identify the non-functional tube wells in Varanasi division and prepare an action plan to get them repaired in a week,” Singh said.
He also instructed them that cleaning of canals should be ensured on priority and with transparency by running a campaign on a war footing. Singh, who is also state BJP chief, said water should reach the tail of the canals so that water can reach field of every farmer. There should be no laxity or negligence at any level, he directed.
Singh also instructed the officials to ensure smooth supply of potable water during the ongoing summer season. Former UP minister and MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, MLAs Awadhesh Singh and Saurabh Srivastava, district panchayat president Poonam Maurya, BJP district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma, BJP city unit president Vidyasagar Rai along with divisional and district level engineers of the irrigation department were present in the meeting.
-
UP’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ in Rampur draws praise from PM Modi
LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday referred to a local pond in Shahabad's Patwai area of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh being transformed into an 'Amrit Sarovar' – the name the PM has given to an initiative that seeks to focus on the need for water conservation, among other things. The PM had suggested linking the initiative locally with memory of a freedom fighter.
-
‘Making UP a healthy state our priority’
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, has said “taking care of the health of each citizen is our concern and to make UP a 'healthy state' is our priority.” On the occasion, he also paid tribute at the memorial built at PMSA Bhavan in the memory of the doctors who died in the line of duty during the pandemic.
-
213 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, two deaths
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 213 new Covid cases and two deaths among Covid positive patients on Sunday, according to the data from the state health department. “In all 1,13,162 Covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Till now, UP has tested 11,06,04,323 covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. So far Uttar Pradesh has reported 2072892 Covid cases and 23505 deaths.
-
Fadnavis questions Navneet’s overnight jail stay, Sena says ruckus ‘sponsored’ by BJP
Mumbai After the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday attacked the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi for the way Navneet was arrested and kept in the police station. On the other hand, Shiv Sena alleged that the 'drama' was sponsored by the BJP.
-
Pune district collector orders self govt institutions to prepare flood mitigation plans
PUNE The district collectors' office has issued directions to all local self-governing institutions to prepare a draft plan for mitigating flood inundation crisis by mapping all the flood-prone areas of the district. The district collector has also issued directions to conduct audits of old structures in the region. The directions come in the wake of the India Meteorological Department forecasting sound rainfall during the forthcoming monsoon season.
