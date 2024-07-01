Pothole-free roads in division by September: Roshan Jacob

LUCKNOW: Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob on Monday said that roads across all districts of the division would be pothole-free by September. She said that this task should be executed as a campaign across the division, ensuring that no potholes were visible on any road. (Sourced)

She chaired a meeting at the Smart City Auditorium to ensure robust arrangements for pothole-free roads and smooth transportation in the Lucknow division and instructed all concerned officials to complete these tasks with utmost diligence.

During the meeting, the DC issued directives to the officers of the concerned departments, stating that all roads under the rural engineering departments in the division should be made pothole-free immediately. She said that this task should be executed as a campaign across the division, ensuring that no potholes were visible on any road.

Jacob gave strict directives that all executing agencies would be held responsible for the work carried out in their respective areas. If any shortcomings in the construction and quality of the roads were found, the strictest action would be taken against the concerned parties. She further directed that the process of making the roads pothole-free should be expedited and that proposals for the construction of roads, which had not yet been sent to the government, should be prepared and submitted immediately.

During the review of the progress on the construction of new roads, the commissioner was briefed by concerned officials about the current status. In Lucknow, work on 36 roads has been completed against an annual target of 37. In Raebareli, work 54 roads have been completed against a target of 67. In Unnao, work on 42 roads have been completed against a target of 44. In Lakhimpur, 104 roads have been completed against a target of 127, and in Hardoi, work on 100 roads has been completed against a target of 105. The commissioner directed that the remaining work should be completed with high quality by September. Additionally, the chief development officer will verify the quality of the completed roads.