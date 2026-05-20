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Power cuts: BJP MLA reprimands officials, seeks permanent fix

Dr Neeraj Bora called senior officials of LESA (Trans-Gomti) and reprimanded them over the deteriorating power situation

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW With the state capital facing one of its worst electricity crises in recent years in wake of prolonged and unannounced power cuts during intense summer heat, BJP MLA Dr Neeraj Bora raised the issue with energy minister AK Sharma, UP Power Corporation chairman Ashish Goyal and MVVNL managing director Riya Kejriwal.

The crisis is most severe in Faizullaganj and adjoining areas under the North Assembly constituency, where residents have reportedly endured continuous power disruptions for the last three days. (Pic for representation)

The MLA’s intervention has become significant because it contradicts repeated government claims of stable electricity supply in urban areas.

The crisis is most severe in Faizullaganj and adjoining areas under the North Assembly constituency, where residents have reportedly endured continuous power disruptions for the last three days. Responding to mounting complaints from residents, Bora called senior officials of LESA (Trans-Gomti), and reprimanded them over the deteriorating power situation.

The MLA highlighted severe outages in Krishna Lok Colony, Preeti Nagar, Shyam Vihar Colony along with several parts of Faizullaganj. He instructed the department to ensure immediate restoration of uninterrupted power supply and demanded a permanent solution instead of temporary fixes.

Another city MLA Ravidas Mehrotra of the Samajwadi Party said the fact that a ruling party MLA had to complain against the power department reflects the seriousness of the crisis. “If this is Lucknow’s situation, what about the rest of UP,” he asked.

Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited MD Riya Kejriwal visited BBAU substation and other substations to monitor power supply.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Power cuts: BJP MLA reprimands officials, seeks permanent fix
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Power cuts: BJP MLA reprimands officials, seeks permanent fix
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