 Power demand rises along with mercury: UPPCL chief asks officials to avoid shutdowns till June 2 - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi
Power demand rises along with mercury: UPPCL chief asks officials to avoid shutdowns till June 2

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 24, 2024 07:37 PM IST

According to the UPPCL chief adequate arrangements for resources, including availability of sufficient gangs, trailers, transformers, etc., are being made

UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman Ashish Kumar Goel directed officials to review electricity supply in the state, on Friday. He urged them to avoid shutdowns except for unavoidable reasons until June 2 in view of a continuous increase in heat.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to him adequate arrangements for resources, including availability of sufficient gangs, trailers, transformers, etc., are being made to rectify local faults in the shortest possible time and normalise the electricity supply. He claimed that the state was getting 24-hour electricity supply at present.

“We have instructed engineers to ensure transformers are not damaged, and relevant personnel handle them with utmost care. Security and necessary protection work are to be carried out,” Goel said.

As the heat rises, the state sets new records of electricity consumption and demand.

In the history of the Power Corporation, the maximum electricity consumption was recorded at 590.6 MW on May 20, breaking the previous record. On May 22, consumption reached 605.48 MW. Similarly, the maximum demand for electricity set a new record of 28,336 MW on May 22, surpassing the previous year’s record of 28,284 MW on July 24, 2023.

Goel said that electricity supply was being managed according to demand. Adequate arrangements have been made for electricity availability as per the forecast, and additional arrangements will be made as demand rises.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Power demand rises along with mercury: UPPCL chief asks officials to avoid shutdowns till June 2
