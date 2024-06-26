Infra boost: MVVNL earmarks 40 cr for each power division in Lucknow

LUCKNOW To meet the soaring power demand that reached 1,906 mw in June, the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) will propose major upgrades for the city’s power infrastructure through a comprehensive business plan to be presented before authorities of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), said officials. For the fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26, the allocated funds will be used to upgrade the power system across all sub-stations, including Gomti Nagar, Chinhat, Thakurganj, Chowk, Residency, Hussainganj, Raj Bhawan, Rajajipuram, Aishbagh, Aminabad, and Alambagh. (Pic for representation)

High power consumption in Lucknow overloaded many sub-stations, resulting in power cuts and low voltage issues in areas like Viraj Khand, Balaghat, Bakshi ka Talab, New Alambagh, Sarosa Bharosa, Samesi, Rajajipuram etc. This led to public unrest, with people frequently protesting at sub-stations. Subsequently, it was decided at the discom level to prioritize infrastructure improvements in high-demand areas.

For the development of infrastructure, MVVNL has earmarked ₹40 crore for each power division of Lucknow .

“Funds have been allocated for all divisions for upgrade of infrastructure, wherever found deficient. The amount will be utilised in areas where the problem is bigger,” said Madhyanchal MD Bhawani Singh Khangarot.

The plan includes setting up of new feeders, introduction of double-source supply at sub-stations, increased transformer capacity, and the installation of more underground cables. Additionally, under the central government’s revamp scheme, electricity poles are being installed, and ABCs (aerial bunch conductors) are being replaced in areas like Nadarganj, BKT, Chinhat, and Indira Nagar to enhance power supply.

The capacity of overloaded transformers will also be increased to meet the growing demand.

Under the Revamp Distribution Sector Reform Scheme (RDSS), single-source power supply sub-centres will be upgraded to double-source. Overhead lines will be converted to underground cables to enhance reliability.