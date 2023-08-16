Keep electricity in the public sector only: Power engineers

During a webinar organised on the completion of 50 years of the formation of All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) here on Wednesday, it was resolved that the power sector should be kept in the public sector in the interest of consumers and farmers, AIPEF chairman Shilendra Dubey said.

‘For this, the Federation will place its proposals before the central government and the state governments,” he added.

“Apart from the webinar, today in all the capitals, state units expressed their resolve to make the campaign of cheap electricity for all a success and it was said that the work of providing electricity to the remote rural areas at a loss is being done successfully by the public sector. Only public sector companies can do it and are doing it successfully,” said Dubey who presided over the webinar.

The AIPEF was formed 50 years ago on August 16, 1973, with the aim that there should be no distance between the power engineers of all the provinces of the country and they should unite as one.

According to Dubey, public sector power engineers have played a key role providing electricity to every village of the country. He said that the target of providing electricity to every household could also be achieved in the public sector only because the public sector had been successfully executing national programmes regardless of losses.

“The time has come when the experiment of unbundling the electricity boards and forming separate corporations 25 years ago should also be reconsidered,” he demanded.

