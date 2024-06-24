Power tariff proposals: UPERC likely to take a call after public hearings on July 8-20

Public hearings on power tariff proposals will be conducted between July 8 and July 20 at various locations across Uttar Pradesh. The distribution corporations have not directly proposed a rate increase, but have opted for alternative methods to introduce a 40% hike in overall power bill. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) is likely to take a call on the tariff proposals after hearing both the distribution companies and consumers.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has submitted an annual revenue requirement (ARR) of ₹1,01,784 crore for the year 2024-25 to UPERC on behalf of the state’s electricity distribution companies.

During these hearings, the general public can attend and present their views on the proposed electricity rates. In response to the announced dates, the UPPCL has started its preparations, while stating its requirements for upgrading its infrastructure, said one of its senior officials.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, representing the consumers’ perspective, has said that “ ₹33,122 crore owed to consumers” by the distribution corporations should be returned before any consideration of increasing power tariffs. The Parishad has appealed to the chief minister and the energy minister to consider this issue.

The distribution corporations have not directly proposed a rate increase, but have opted for alternative methods to introduce a 40% hike in overall power bill.

SCHEDULE FOR HEARINGS

July 8: Kanpur Electricity Supply Company (KESCO) hearing in Kanpur

July 10: UPPCL and State Load Dispatch Centre SLDC hearing in Lucknow

July 11: Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam hearing at UPERC auditorium

July 16: Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam hearing in Varanasi

July 18: Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam hearing in Agra

July 19: Noida Power Company hearing in Greater Noida

July 20: Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam hearing in Meerut