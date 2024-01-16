Pran Pratishtha ceremony: Cops in civvies, armed with soft skills to assist invitees

Two categories of policemen—one in civvies to greet and assist visitors, and the other in uniform, equipped with firearms to guard the temple town — will be deployed for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, said UP Police director general (DG), law and order, Prashant Kumar, on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

He said the state police have sounded a high alert for the event, adding that the state agencies are working in coordination with central agencies to make foolproof arrangements and avert trouble before or after the event.

“There will be a separate dress code for the police at the places where the public or common devotees will visit. The personnel deployed in civvies have been given soft skills’ training and they will be dressed in blazers to greet the invitees. A similar thing was done during the Global Investors Summit in February 2023,” the DG further explained.

“All the policemen deployed there will be without weapons and the policemen with weapons will be in uniform,” he added.

He said some trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who have come from different states have been deployed as people speaking different languages will come to Ayodhya and all arrangements have been made for their smooth experience. He said these IPS officers will help communicate with visitors speaking different languages and provide them proper assistance to reach their destination.

The DG said they have included technology and monitoring will be done through AI-enabled cameras. “For the first time, futuristic AI surveillance will also be used to identify suspicious activities and track miscreants in the city, which is buzzing with preparations for the Ram temple ceremony,” he said.

“There will be a high level of AI surveillance in Ayodhya for people with serious criminal records. For this, we’ve integrated the CCTV cameras, already installed in various parts of the city for purposes like traffic and community management, for efficient artificial intelligence-based city surveillance,” said another police official requesting anonymity.

He said the AI software will use features such as facial recognition and reverse facial recognition, enabling the identification of objects and people based on general inputs and movements. He said the AI surveillance in Ayodhya was initiated in January first week and is currently on a one-month pilot project.

He said the AI surveillance CCTV cameras will cover famous hotspots of the city like Kanak Bhawan, Hanuman Garhi, Shri Nageshwar Nath Mandir, Ram Ki Paidi, and Ram Janmabhoomi. He said the total number of police personnel, including those deployed in civvies, armed police and local civil police will be over 11,000 across Ayodhya Dham.

With inputs from agencies