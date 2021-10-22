Prayagraj: 51.12 lakh students to appear in UP Board exams-2022

More than 51 lakh students will appear in the UP Board High School And Intermediate Examination-2022, informed state education department officials.

Around 27.70 lakh students have registered for the high school exams-2022 including around 14,000 private candidates. Likewise, around 23.42 lakh students have registered for intermediate exams including 1.14 lakh as private candidates, they added.

In terms of advance registrations, 31.14 lakh students have registered in class 9 and another 26.04 lakh have registered for class 11 this time, they further said.

“The last date for online filling the examination forms of UP Board’s high school and intermediate examination-2022 was October 19. Similarly, the last date for advance registration of class 9 and class 11 for UP Board affiliated schools was also October 19,” informed UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

With this vital process over, the state government is now expected to release the class 10 and class 12 examination’s centre fixation policy soon according to which the exam centres would be allotted in 2022. UP board had already sent the proposal of this session’s examination centre fixation policy to the state government for approval and sanction, officials shared.

As per the registrations for high school and intermediate exams-2022, the number of examinees registered for the 2022 edition of high school and intermediate exams has decreased by around 5 lakh as compared to last year.

In the 2021 edition of the exams, a total of 56,03,813 candidates had registered for the board exams including 29,94,312 for the class 12 examination and another 26,09,501 for class 10 exams.

The fall in the number of candidates has taken place despite the UP Board has extended the last date for registration once. The last date to fill the forms online for the class 12 and class 10 examinations of 2022 without a late fee was October 16. The forms were accepted till October 19 with a late fee of ₹100. Earlier the last date was October 6.

The principals of UP board affiliated schools will now undertake scrutiny of the online filled forms of registered students as the prescribed checklist from October 20 to October 23. There will be an opportunity for amending the incorrect details on the forms by the schools from October 24 to October 30. The schools would be required to submit a copy of the list of students bearing photographs of each student against their names as well as the treasury receipt of the fee submitted by the students to the UP board’s regional offices concerned by November 9.