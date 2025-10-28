Prayagraj Chhath Puja: Ghats brim with devotion as women end 36-hour fast with ‘Usha Arghya’

Thousands of women thronged the ghats of Sangam city on Tuesday morning to offer ‘arghya’ to the rising sun, marking the conclusion of their 36-hour ‘nirjala’ (waterless) fast observed during the Chhath Puja festival. The ghats came alive with devotional fervour as women, accompanied by their families, prayed to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.Usha Arghya

Clad in bright traditional attire reminiscent of newlywed brides, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Sangam, Baluaghat, and other riverbanks across the city. The final ritual, known as ‘Usha Arghya’, symbolises new beginnings and gratitude. As the first rays of the sun touched the rivers and ponds, devotees stood immersed in water, chanting hymns and mantras to seek blessings for health, happiness, and prosperity.

“The four-day festival began with Nahay Khay, when devotees take a holy dip and prepare a simple meal. On the second day, Kharna, a fast observed from sunrise to sunset, is concluded with offerings of ‘rasiya’ (sweet porridge) and roti. The third day, ‘Sandhya Arghya’, marks the start of the ‘nirjala vrat’, which continues until the Usha Arghya offering at dawn on the fourth day,” explained Pandit Diwakar Tripathi Purvanchali, director of Utthan Jyotish Sansthan.

On Monday, devotees performed the main ritual of ‘Sandhya Arghya’ (evening offering to the setting sun) at various ghats, singing traditional Chhath songs and carrying worship materials. The festival culminated on Tuesday morning with the offering of ‘Usha Arghya’ to the rising sun.

In view of the festival, all schools in the district -- from Classes 1 to 12 -- remained closed on Tuesday as per the orders of the district magistrate.

Meanwhile, the festive spirit extended to the Prayagraj Junction, where the North Central Railway (NCR) began playing traditional Chhath songs through its public announcement system. Melodies such as “Kanch hi baans ke bahangiya” and “Kelwa ke paat par ugelan Suruj Dev” filled the station, evoking nostalgia among passengers returning home for the festival.

According to CPRO Shashikant Tripathi, over 39 stations, including Aligarh, Kanpur, Tundla, Vindhyachal, and Mirzapur, broadcast these devotional songs to welcome devotees travelling for Chhath celebrations.