Prayagraj cops launch crackdown against drug peddlers

With drug addiction forcing youths towards criminal activities, especially petty thefts and snatchings, Prayagraj police have launched a drive against drug peddlers. During the last week in the Dhumanganj area, notorious for drug peddling activities, police have arrested half-a-dozen drug peddlers and recovered smack worth around ₹2 lakh.

Circle Officer (Civil Lines) ASP Abhishek Bharti said regular action was being taken against those involved in drug peddling in the Dhumanganj area. “Instructions have been issued to identify new persons who are involved in this illegal business and arrest them,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that Tadbagh, Ramman-Ka-Purwa and some adjoining localities in the Dhumanganj area are notorious for drug peddling activities. Youths arrive here to buy smack, sedative tablets, powders, injections and other drugs from the peddlers.

During the last few years, police busted some drug peddling rackets and arrested some big smugglers, but this hasn’t stopped the peddlers from returning to the area.

Some locals said that big smugglers use their resources to get early bail when arrested and restart their old businesses. Some have earned assets and cash through their illegal business and use youths in the area to sell drugs in small quantities. “Smack and other illegal drugs are sold to only regular customers, and one needs to be introduced by an old customer if he/she wants to buy smack from drug peddlers in the area,” said one of the locals who did not wish to be named.

The use of drugs by youths has also seen a surge in petty thefts and snatchings. In some recent incidents, locals in different areas of the city nabbed youths while stealing petty goods. Questioning them revealed that many of them were from the financially stable background but took to petty thefts to buy drugs.

A sub-inspector, who did not wish to be named, said often police are reluctant to take action against drug addicts caught for thefts as they are tough to handle.

“They have poor health and start behaving abnormally in police custody when they don’t get their fix. Some of them are addicted to drugs to such an extent that they may even harm themselves when withdrawal symptoms start. As addicts are not professional thieves, many times their family members are called and they are let off with a warning if there is no complaint against them,” he added.