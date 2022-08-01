Prayagraj cops launch crackdown against drug peddlers
With drug addiction forcing youths towards criminal activities, especially petty thefts and snatchings, Prayagraj police have launched a drive against drug peddlers. During the last week in the Dhumanganj area, notorious for drug peddling activities, police have arrested half-a-dozen drug peddlers and recovered smack worth around ₹2 lakh.
Circle Officer (Civil Lines) ASP Abhishek Bharti said regular action was being taken against those involved in drug peddling in the Dhumanganj area. “Instructions have been issued to identify new persons who are involved in this illegal business and arrest them,” he added.
It is worth mentioning that Tadbagh, Ramman-Ka-Purwa and some adjoining localities in the Dhumanganj area are notorious for drug peddling activities. Youths arrive here to buy smack, sedative tablets, powders, injections and other drugs from the peddlers.
During the last few years, police busted some drug peddling rackets and arrested some big smugglers, but this hasn’t stopped the peddlers from returning to the area.
Some locals said that big smugglers use their resources to get early bail when arrested and restart their old businesses. Some have earned assets and cash through their illegal business and use youths in the area to sell drugs in small quantities. “Smack and other illegal drugs are sold to only regular customers, and one needs to be introduced by an old customer if he/she wants to buy smack from drug peddlers in the area,” said one of the locals who did not wish to be named.
The use of drugs by youths has also seen a surge in petty thefts and snatchings. In some recent incidents, locals in different areas of the city nabbed youths while stealing petty goods. Questioning them revealed that many of them were from the financially stable background but took to petty thefts to buy drugs.
A sub-inspector, who did not wish to be named, said often police are reluctant to take action against drug addicts caught for thefts as they are tough to handle.
“They have poor health and start behaving abnormally in police custody when they don’t get their fix. Some of them are addicted to drugs to such an extent that they may even harm themselves when withdrawal symptoms start. As addicts are not professional thieves, many times their family members are called and they are let off with a warning if there is no complaint against them,” he added.
-
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
-
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
-
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
-
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
-
HC disposes of plea against Raghav Chadha’s appointment as Punjab’s new advisory panel head
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of state's advisory panel. Chadha, an “outsider not being a part of the state Legislative Assembly”, was being given a minister rank, in violation of the Constitution, Bhatti had argued. Detailed order is awaited. The bench also had questions whether such powers could be delegated.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics