Prayagraj cops seeking village watchmen’s help for peaceful assembly polls

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, cops in rural areas of Prayagraj district have started meeting village watchmen asking them to keep an eye on trouble mongers and for curbing rumours that could lead to violence or unrest and inform police in case there is any dispute in their villages. The assembly polls in the state are likely to be held early next year.

Besides preparing a list of people who may try to create trouble, the police are keeping tabs on those having past records of causing disturbance during polls. Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Prayagraj, Sarvashreshtha Tripathi said village watchmen are eyes and nose of police in rural areas, especially in remote villages. Cops in rural areas had been asked to coordinate with village watchmen and take their help ahead upcoming assembly polls, he added.

Tripathi further said station house officers (SHOs) in rural areas had been asked to hold meetings with village watchmen and ask them to immediately inform police in case they spot any suspicious person, criminals, mischievous and anti-social elements in their areas.

“Moreover, they will also coordinate with police and inform them about any criminal activity and disputes among villagers. As minor disputes may take serious turn later, police will immediately take appropriate or precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents in future,” the SSP added.

On Sunday, Handia police held a meeting with all village watchmen under their jurisdiction and asked them to remain on alert. Besides instructing them to keep a close watch on criminals and suspicious activities in their areas, the watchmen were also asked about the problems they were facing.