Prayagraj court issues notice to cop over Shaista plea

The chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Prayagraj has issued a show-cause notice to the Dhoomanganj police station in-charge for not submitting a report in response to an application filed by Shaista Parveen, the wife of former MP Atiq Ahmad, regarding the whereabouts of their two minor sons. The next date of hearing in the case is on Wednesday.

Atiq Ahmad (File)

In her application, Shaista had alleged that her sons--Aizan Ahmed and Aban Ahmed--were picked up by police for interrogation on February 24 (after the killing of Umesh Pal, a witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case) after which their whereabouts were not known. Along with Atiq, his wife Shaista, the two sons and brother Ashraf were named as accused in the murder case.

Besides, no information regarding her sons was provided by the officials at Dhoomanganj police station, she had alleged. Hence, she had requested the CJM to ask for a report from the Dhoomanganj police and take appropriate action on the matter.

Earlier, the police had submitted its report stating that the two sons were lodged in a child protection home after they were caught from the Chakia locality of Prayagraj.

However, the counsel for the Shaista made a plea that the two sons were not in the child protection home at Khuldabad in Prayagraj.

The criminal case in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal and his two security personnel was registered at Dhoomanganj police station of Prayagraj district.