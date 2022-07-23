Prayagraj: Crude bomb explosion near school causes panic

Sensation prevailed outside Boys High School near Dhobighat crossing after some miscreants hurled a crude bomb near the main gate of the school on Friday, police said. The explosion caused panic among the bystanders and commuters but no one was hurt in the incident. The available CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits, police added.

The footage revealed that two youths on a bike hurled a crude bomb near the main gate of the school at around 12.10pm when the classes were going on at the school. The minor explosion, however, caused smoke but some persons who were at the gate escaped unhurt.

The Civil Lines police reached the spot after being informed about the incident by school principal David A Luke.

The principal said that explosion may have proved to be dangerous as the classes were about to end. Luckily, none of the students was outside the school at the time of the incident, he said.

SHO Civil Lines Virendra Yadav said efforts were on to identify and arrest the culprits.

It is worth mentioning that there has been a series of crude bomb attacks in Prayagraj recently in which many persons have received injuries. The arrests of the accused in those explosions revealed that some crude bomb attacks were the fallout of rivalries between different groups of school students.

