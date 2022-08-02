Prayagraj: Gang of looters busted, four held

In a breakthrough, joint teams of SOG and Colonelganj police busted a gang of looters and arrested four of its members with looted cash and jewellery on Tuesday. The arrested persons were active in the city for the past few months and committed incidents of loots and snatchings. The accused were wanted in two cases of loots at Colonelganj police station, officials said.

ASP Abhishek Bhartiya said acting on tip-off police team arrested Sandeep Kumar Patel, Juned Ahmad, Vikas Kumar Bhartiya and Vivek Kumar Pandey, all residents of different villages of Ghoorpur of trans-Yamuna. Cash ₹1.15 lakh, 2 gold chains, four motorcycles including three stolen ones which they used to commit loots and snatchings along with mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused. The gang has committed loot near IERT Ground with a person a few months ago. Sandeep Patel has seven cases lodged against him at Colonelganj and Ghoorpur police stations while Vikas Bhartiya has three cases against him at the same police stations.

The accused were being questioned further to ascertain their involvement in loots, snatchings and similar other crimes in the district, ASP added.

