Charge-sheet against Atiq, Ashraf’s killers may be filed soon

PRAYAGRAJ: The Special Investigation Team constituted to work out the Atiq-Ashraf murder case may soon file charge-sheet. Officials say that all available evidences against the accused have been collected and only ballistic reports of firearms are awaited.

The sensational murder of the mafia brothers was caught live on camera in which the assailants could be clearly seen firing shots on Atiq and Ashraf from close range before surrendering to the police. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To note, the sensational murder of the mafia brothers was caught live on camera in which the assailants could be clearly seen firing shots on Atiq and Ashraf from close range before surrendering to the police.

Moreover, there are many witnesses of the incident whose statements have been recorded by SIT officials. The eyewitnesses include policemen escorting Atiq and Ashraf, media persons on coverage at the hospital and the medical staff.

The SIT officials have collected vital evidence against the three assailants who were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Mohit Purane aka Sunny Singh. The evidence includes video footage and statements.

As the arrested assailants claimed in their statements that they killed the mafia brothers for fame and money, there is no other accused to be arrested as of now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SIT officials have recreated the scene and collected scientific evidence.

Officials said that SIT may soon file charge-sheet in the case. However, further investigations would continue and if anything important was left, a supplementary charge-sheet would be submitted with permission of the court.

Police officials are now waiting for the ballistic reports of the pistols used by the assailants which will establish that the same firearms were used for gunning down the mafia brothers at Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital in the night on April 15.

The three assailants are clearly visible in the footage that went viral on social media after the incident and on the basis of that, police will produce strong evidence against them, besides statements of eyewitnesses in court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}