Prayagraj man got himself killed out of superstition: Police

A team of Prayagraj police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old youth who confessed to have killed his “guru” and claimed that he committed the crime on the insistence of his “guru” who convinced him that he will come back to life and meet him in Haridwar, police said.

The arrest was made from Haridwar. The murder weapon (a chopper) was also recovered from the accused identified as Nitish Saini of Niranjanpur village of Haridwar, they added. “The incident is a case of extreme superstition and there is evidence that the victim was practising sorcery,” police officials said.

As per the police, the body of a man identified as that of Ashish Dixit (37) of Naini area in Prayagraj with deep injury marks on neck and head was found at a deserted place close to Mirzapur highway near Gadhiaon village on December 10.

An FIR was lodged in this connection by Karchhana police on the complaint of Ashish’s brother Ravi Dixit. Preliminary probe revealed that Ashish used to travel extensively for promotion of his recently founded political organisation Janadhar Shakti Party. It also came to fore that Ashish had borrowed a hefty amount from different persons on various pretexts.

DCP, Yamuna Nagar (trans Yamuna area of Prayagraj, Saurabh Dixit said during questioning Nitish revealed that he came in contact with Ashish Dixit months ago at Har Ki Paidi in Haridwar. Nitish used to do odd jobs for a living but he left the job after Ashish ensured him of a better future through his supernatural powers, he claimed.

Nitish started living with Ashish in Haridwar and all his expenses was borne by Ashish despite opposition of his family members. During these months, Ashish and Nitish visited many religious places, including Varanasi. On December 8, Ashish and Nitish came to Prayagraj and stayed in a hotel near Prayagraj junction and then went to Vindhayanchal Dham.

They returned to Prayagraj on foot in the night on December 9. After their return to Prayagraj, Ashish asked Nitish to kill him as it will help him gain supernatural powers. He convinced Nitish that he will come back to life again and meet him in Haridwar. Nitish was also pressurised by Ashish to return some of the money he had spent on him which might have prompted Nitish to commit the crime, the DCP said. ACP, Karchhana, Ajeet Singh Chauhan said a class ninth dropout, Nitish was initially not ready to kill his ‘guru’.

The police said Nitish told them that Ashish showed him the episode on Barbarik, the son of Ghatotkacha, in Mahabharata in which resurrection was shown in a bid to convince Nitish to kill him.