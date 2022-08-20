Prayagraj multiple murders: DNA samples of arrested criminals don’t match, says FSL report
Multiple murders were committed in Phaphamau, Khevrajpur areas of Prayagraj district in November last year and April this year
The DNA samples of nine members of Kharwar gang arrested over their suspected involvement in the murders of nine members of two families in two incidents that took place in November last year and April this year in Phaphamau area of Prayagraj district did not match with the DNA samples collected from the scenes of crime, revealed the test report.
Their involvement could not be established in murders and rapes at both the places. Four members of a family were killed at Gohri village on November 24 last year. One of the women in the family was also gang-raped. On April 26 this year, five members of another family were murdered in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai. Two of the killed women were also sexually assaulted in the incident.
On May 7, police teams arrested seven members of Kharwar gang of Bihar and claimed to have cracked both the cases of multiple murders and sexual assaults. Later two other members of the gang, including a woman, were arrested. Police said there were 13 active members in the gang.
The DNA samples of the arrested criminals were collected and sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Lucknow, for testing. However, the reports of the FSL revealed that none of the DNA samples of the arrested accused matched with the samples collected from the crime scene and vaginal swab preserved by the doctors.
The report indicates that there is no scientific evidence to establish the involvement of the arrested accused in assault and murder at Gohri and Khevrajpur villages. SP, trans-Ganga, Abhishek Agarwal said four members of the gang were still to be arrested. “Their DNA samples will also be sent to FSL to be matched once they are arrested,” he added.
The police have claimed that Kharwar gang based in Rohtas district of Bihar and its members remain on the move. They target houses which are away from villages and close to main roads. They brutally assault their victims and some of the gang members commit rape with women in the family. The gang members travel on foot and on trains after escape from the crime scene with valuables and cash.
-
IITB awards record 449 PhDs this year
Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay awarded a record 449 PhD degrees this year, up from 378 last year. Officials from the institute called it a first of its kind as the institute managed to award more than 400 PhDs in one academic year. The chief guest for the function this year was chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla.
-
Pharmacy worker beaten over power disruption at Dahi Handi event
Palghar: A 25-year-old pharmacy worker in Nallasopara has filed a complaint against four people for allegedly thrashing him over electricity disruption to a Dahi Handi event. The complainant, Dinesh Chaudhari, works at Telco Medico, a pharmacy on Achole Road in Nallasopara. He said that on Friday afternoon, accused Raju Shelar approached him asking why the electricity connection was disrupted for Dahi Handi celebrations. Chaudhari called the pharmacy owner and handed over the phone to Shelar.
-
Tremors in Lucknow as 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Indo-Nepal border
The tremor was felt for a few seconds, said those who experienced it. Several others also ran for safety. There has been no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property so far. Earthquakes with a magnitude of about 2.0 or less are usually called microearthquakes. Earthquakes above 7 cause severe destruction and loss of life over large areas. Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Friday.
-
Narendra Giri ‘suicide’ case: Anand Giri shifted to Chitrakoot jail
Anand Giri, the disciple of former president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri, who was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide of his guru that took place on September 20, 2021, and had been in Naini central jail of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district since then was shifted to Chitrakoot jail on Friday. Senior superintendent of Naini said Giri had been shifted on administrative grounds.
-
Woman’s paramour kills her son in U.P.’s Bulandshahr, both arrested
A man killed the four-year-old son of the woman with whom Arun had illicit relations and hanged deceased boy Keshav's' body with a tree near Maukhera village under Kotwali area of Bulandshahr district on Friday, police said. Woman Reena, 27 was married to deceased boy Keshav's father Sanjay Kumar who is a cousin of accused Arun. The couple had a son Keshav. Sanjay has his job in Haryana and he mostly lives there. In Sanjay's absence, Reena developed illicit relations with Arun.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics