Prayagraj multiple murders: DNA samples of arrested criminals don’t match, says FSL report

The DNA samples of nine members of Kharwar gang arrested over their suspected involvement in the murders of nine members of two families in two incidents that took place in November last year and April this year in Phaphamau area of Prayagraj district did not match with the DNA samples collected from the scenes of crime, revealed the test report.

Their involvement could not be established in murders and rapes at both the places. Four members of a family were killed at Gohri village on November 24 last year. One of the women in the family was also gang-raped. On April 26 this year, five members of another family were murdered in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai. Two of the killed women were also sexually assaulted in the incident.

On May 7, police teams arrested seven members of Kharwar gang of Bihar and claimed to have cracked both the cases of multiple murders and sexual assaults. Later two other members of the gang, including a woman, were arrested. Police said there were 13 active members in the gang.

The DNA samples of the arrested criminals were collected and sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Lucknow, for testing. However, the reports of the FSL revealed that none of the DNA samples of the arrested accused matched with the samples collected from the crime scene and vaginal swab preserved by the doctors.

The report indicates that there is no scientific evidence to establish the involvement of the arrested accused in assault and murder at Gohri and Khevrajpur villages. SP, trans-Ganga, Abhishek Agarwal said four members of the gang were still to be arrested. “Their DNA samples will also be sent to FSL to be matched once they are arrested,” he added.

The police have claimed that Kharwar gang based in Rohtas district of Bihar and its members remain on the move. They target houses which are away from villages and close to main roads. They brutally assault their victims and some of the gang members commit rape with women in the family. The gang members travel on foot and on trains after escape from the crime scene with valuables and cash.