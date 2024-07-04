Prayagraj set to transform ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

The Yogi government is diligently preparing to make the Mahakumbh-2025, scheduled to be held early next year in Prayagraj, a grand and divine event. The administration is working in mission mode to ensure extensive beautification and cleanliness of the city, as well as security and convenience of the devotees and tourists who will be visiting the city to attend the event. A view of Prayagraj (HT PHOTO)

The authorities have launched a comprehensive plan to enhance the aesthetics of the city. The rejuvenation of Prayagraj will replicate and even exceed the elaborate decorations witnessed during the Pran Pratishtha of the new idol of Ramlalla in Ayodhya, claim officials.

Hundreds of pillars, green belts, horticultural enhancements, and thematic developments will be installed throughout the city reflecting the richness of Sanatan traditions. Besides, preparations are being made to leave the visitors awestruck by the splendour of the city immersed in religious faith, they added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently reviewed the preparations for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh and provided essential guidelines to various departments involved in its management. He emphasised ensuring Mahakumbh sets a benchmark for cleanliness, convenience, and security, informed a state government spokesperson.

According to the chief minister, Mahakumbh-2025 presents a significant opportunity to showcase Sanatan culture to the world. It will serve as a platform for global branding not just of Uttar Pradesh, but the country at large, he added.

In line with CM Yogi’s vision, the beautification of 38 junctions is underway in Prayagraj. The Prayagraj Mela Authority (PMA) has collaborated with an agency to develop designs based on traffic density analysis. Additionally, green belts and sculptures will be established with a five-year maintenance plan.

Of the total junctions, 19 are being constructed by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), 15 by the PWD and two by Setu Nigam. Urban routes are also undergoing beautification, with 38 routes (totalling 75 km) being enhanced.

Prayagraj Mela Authority has engaged eight architects to oversee green belt, horticulture, landscaping development, thematic development, and gap analysis for each route. Of these, 36 routes are beautified by the PDA and two by the PWD.

Street art and murals will also be created on approximately 1 million square feet of walls. The Prayagraj Mela Authority will fund work on 5 lakh square feet from the Kumbh Mela fund, with the remaining 5 lakh square feet funded by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

There are also plans to construct four thematic gates, named Saraswati Dwar, Shiv Dwar, Ganga Dwar, and Yamuna Dwar, with the tender process currently underway. Furthermore, 108 decorative pillars are planned for construction along river roads, thematic gates, and various sites. Specifically, eight pillars will be installed at Bhardwaj Ashram, 48 at the four thematic gates, and 52 along River Front Road. The implementing agency for this project is C&DS.