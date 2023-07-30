Three more airlines seek DGCA nod to fly from Prayagraj

With three more airlines evincing interest to fly to and from Prayagraj, the city is expected to be connected to 20 or more cities by air before the Mahakumbh in 2025, said officials aware of the development.

The airlines that have sought the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) permission for the launch of their flights from Bamrauli near the city are Tata’s Vistara, Akasa Air and Go First, which have expressed their willingness to start their services on select routes to nine more proposed locations from the Uttar Pradesh city, they added.

If granted clearance, then passengers from Prayagraj will be able to fly directly to Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Patna and Nagpur from 2025, the officials added.

Prayagraj airport director RR Pandey said the number of flights would, in all likelihood, increase before Mahakumbh even as the airport was being expanded to accommodate more aircraft.

It may be noted that the Prayagraj airport, at present, offers direct air connectivity to Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, New Delhi, Gorakhpur, Bilaspur and Dehradun.

