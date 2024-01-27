Prayagraj women show more interest than men in voter registration

PRAYAGRAJ Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls-2024, a total of 65,579 voters, including 25,179 men and 40,425 women, have increased in Prayagraj. Post voter list revision, the district election office has finalised the new voter list and released it, say officials. Maximum 13,207 voters have increased in Karachhana assembly area located in trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj. (For Representation)

Maximum 13,207 voters have increased in Karachhana assembly area located in trans-Yamuna region of the district, as per the voter list. Likewise, 7,867 voters have increased in Allahabad West assembly constituency area.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Phaphamau assembly area of trans-Ganga region has recorded the minimum rise with an increase of just 655 new voters. According to the new voter list, male voters in Karachhana have increased by 5,628 while the count of female voters has increased by 7,576. Similarly, Allahabad West voters have increased by 7,867. Among them, male voters have increased by 3,656 and female voters by 4,215.

Earlier, there were 45,98,940 voters in all the 12 assembly constituencies of the district including 2502497 men, 2095799 women and 644 transgender. After revision, there are now 46,64,519 voters including 25,27,676 men, 21,36,224 women and 619 transgender, officials said.

After voter list revision, the number of transgender voters has, reduced. There were 644 transgender voters in 12 assembly constituencies of Prayagraj in the voter list of August 19, 2023. Now the number these voter has got reduced to 619—a fall of 25.

Records show that more women have shown interest in getting their names registered in the electoral rolls in the district ahead of the 2024 polls as per final voter’s list released in Prayagraj. The list shows that the number of women voters has registered a rise in every assembly constituency of the district.

In Phaphamau, the least 624 new women voters have registered their names while in Karachhana the maximum 7,576 new women voters have got registered. Against this, in Phaphamau only 34 new male voters have got added while in Karachhana 5,628 new male voters have been added to the list.