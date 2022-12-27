Prayagraj-Varanasi cruise: Three years on, jetties yet to materialise for proposed service

The plan to run a cruise boat service between Prayagraj and Varanasi has been in the making for years but is still to see the light of day. Even the depth of the Ganga has been increased many times through dredging to run these proposed cruise boats. However, three years on, these jetties that were to come up in Prayagraj and Varanasi have not yet materialised.

Around three years ago, the central government had given ₹7 crore for the construction of two jetties at Yamuna Bank Road and Lawayan in Prayagraj besides one at Varanasi, say officials.

For two years, the search for a place on the banks of the Yamuna to build a jetty continued. Apart from Lawayan, space was found on the ghat near the Boat Club. However, officials are struggling to find a suitable agency ready to undertake the construction of the jetty.

“The responsibility of construction of jetties near Lawayan, Prayagraj Boat Club and Varanasi has been entrusted to the central public works department (CPWD),” a senior official aware of the developments said.

The CPWD has even floated tender for jetty construction twice but not agency applied. Now the threat of the sanctioned budget getting withdrawn if the jetty is not constructed by March 2023 looms large.

Director, Inland Waterways Authority of India, Union Ministry of Port Shipping and Waterways, Ramesh Chandra Pandey said, “Efforts are being made to construct the jetties. The construction of jetties is essential for operating cruise or cargo ships.”

If all goes as per plan, Sangam city residents and visitors will be able to have enjoy picnic on the proposed jetty near the Boat Club. There is a plan to build the jetty on the stream of Yamuna waters. Traffic on the jetty will be through a small bridge. A similar jetty is presently built on the banks of the Hooghly in Kolkata. There is also a proposal to construct a seating plaza on the jetty. Cruise or cargo ships will be easily and safely be able to stop at the jetty.

After the plan to set up a new jetty was prepared, the old jetty was removed between the new Yamuna Bridge and Mankameshwar Temple. Departmental and cargo ships used to operate through this now dismantled jetty on Yamuna as per norms of Inland Waterways Authority of India.