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Prayers, slogans mark clerics’ support for Iran after ceasefire

The All-India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) said that the world would never forget the sacrifice of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, and also expressed sorrow over the deaths of innocent civilians in the conflict.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Clerics welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Iran, the US and Israel as people gathered at Shia PG College on Victoria Street on Wednesday morning, raising slogans in favour of Iran and holding photographs of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his successor Mujtaba Ali Khamenei.

Clerics and other people during a prayer at the Chhota Imambada in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT)

The All-India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) said that the world would never forget the sacrifice of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, and also expressed sorrow over the deaths of innocent civilians in the conflict.

At a meeting of the AISPLB at Shia PG College, presided over by its president Maulana Syed Saim Mehdi Naqvi, general secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas congratulated the people and leadership of Iran for achieving what he termed a “magnificent victory” in the 40-day-long conflict against the US and Israel.

“It has now become evident that Iran has established itself as an emerging global superpower.

Throughout the conflict, Iran consistently upheld international laws and humanitarian principles. It never targeted schools or hospitals. Iran achieved this victory by adhering to the path illuminated by the Quran, Prophet Muhammad, and the Ahl al-Bayt (Prophet Muhammad’s progeny),” Abbas said.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Prayers, slogans mark clerics’ support for Iran after ceasefire
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Prayers, slogans mark clerics’ support for Iran after ceasefire
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