Prayers, slogans mark clerics’ support for Iran after ceasefire

Clerics welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Iran, the US and Israel as people gathered at Shia PG College on Victoria Street on Wednesday morning, raising slogans in favour of Iran and holding photographs of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his successor Mujtaba Ali Khamenei. Clerics and other people during a prayer at the Chhota Imambada in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT)

The All-India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) said that the world would never forget the sacrifice of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, and also expressed sorrow over the deaths of innocent civilians in the conflict.

At a meeting of the AISPLB at Shia PG College, presided over by its president Maulana Syed Saim Mehdi Naqvi, general secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas congratulated the people and leadership of Iran for achieving what he termed a “magnificent victory” in the 40-day-long conflict against the US and Israel.

“It has now become evident that Iran has established itself as an emerging global superpower.

Throughout the conflict, Iran consistently upheld international laws and humanitarian principles. It never targeted schools or hospitals. Iran achieved this victory by adhering to the path illuminated by the Quran, Prophet Muhammad, and the Ahl al-Bayt (Prophet Muhammad’s progeny),” Abbas said.

He added that the world would never forget that Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei “embraced martyrdom” but refused to bow down before the “arrogant powers of the world”.

“We pay tribute to Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and all the Iranian people who lost their lives, particularly the schoolchildren targeted by the United States,” Maulana Saim Mehdi Naqvi said.

Meanwhile, head of Shia Markazi Chand Committee Maulana Saif Abbas organised a prayer at Chhota Imambada on Wednesday morning.

“It looks like our prayers have been answered; the US has accepted Iran’s 10-point demands. The US and Israel were looking for a way to escape the war, and they finally surrendered to Iran’s might,” he added.

Islamic Centre of India chairperson Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali also issued a statement, saying, “We welcome the ceasefire announcement by Iran and the US. Many innocent people were killed during the war in violation of all international laws. We expect the war to end forever and peace to prevail across the world.”