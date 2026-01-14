Preeti Jhangiani on Lucknow's winter charm and breaking the 'sweet girl-next-door,' image

Actor Preeti Jhangiani, whose current schedule is filled with travel, recently visited Lucknow. The actor expressed her joy, saying, “Coming back to the city is always special, so I was more than happy to be here.” Actor Preeti Jhangiani

Preeti, who was in the city for events including a fan meet before heading to Dehradun, was determined to make the most of her stay. She shared her love for the city's cuisine: “I love Lucknow for its food, and thankfully, this time I could relish a few Lucknawi delicacies, including Nihari. And the best thing is that I am here in winter! I just love the weather. Food tastes best in this season, so I couldn't miss that at all.” She couldn’t manage to take off time for browsing the local markets, adding, “The beautiful Chikankari work here is unmatched, and I always try to pick up a few special pieces when I visit. I had to skip that this time due to an event, but next time I will make it a point to visit the markets as well.”

​On the work front, the actor says she is looking for roles that help her break her "happy-go-lucky" image. She says, “I did a negative role once just to break the stereotype of the sweet girl-next-door, and I feel I should do more such roles to experiment further. New-age filmmakers want to explore, and this will help me break that mold. Actors today have a wide range to choose from, so I am reading a lot of scripts; one project is already in the pipeline. Last time I was in Lucknow, I shot for a film called Mahapaur, which is based on the city's politics and is yet to be released.”