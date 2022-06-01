Pregnant teacher stabbed to death in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW A 31-year-old schoolteacher, who was five months pregnant, was stabbed to death by unknown assailants in Ayodhya on Wednesday afternoon, said police.

The victim was identified as Supriya Verma, wife of Uma Nath Verma.

The incident occurred at her parents’ house in Shri Ram Puram colony in Ayodhya when her mother and husband had gone out for bank related work in the afternoon. On their return, they found Supriya lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to a local hospitalm where she succumbed to injuries, said Vijay Pal Singh, ASP (City) in Ayodhya.

The police lodged an FIR of murder under Section 302 of the IPC at Ayodhya police station and further investigations were under way, he said.

Expressing grief over the incident, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a tweet, questioned the safety and security of women in the state. He said the incident happened when police force was deployed in the city at every nook and corner.

Yadav said teachers were on target of state government as well as criminals.

Later, doctors detected that the victim had a head injury while some stab injuries were also found on her body. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. .