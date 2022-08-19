Pregnant woman alleges gangrape in U.P.’s Hardoi, probe under way
A pregnant woman on Friday alleged that she was kidnapped from a bus terminal in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district and gang-raped by four men for three days in adjoining Hardoi district, police said
She claimed that she ran away from the clutches of her alleged kidnappers early on Friday after they fell asleep and she found the door of the room where she was kept open.
The two-month pregnant woman walked for 12 km to Bahadurpur village where she narrated her ordeal to villagers, the police added. The villagers informed Rajepur police station in Farrukhabad about it. However, the police had not registered any FIR in connection with the allegations till late on Friday evening. Farrukhabad superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said the police were investigating the case and that the woman would be sent for a medical examination.
The woman in her early thirties claimed she was from U.P.’s Bareilly and married in Saharanpur. As per her, she was going to Saharanpur from Bareilly by a bus on August 16. She told the police she reached Farrukhabad bus terminal from where she had to take another bus for Saharanpur.
While she was waiting there, four people approached her and put something on her face after which she lost consciousness, she alleged. On gaining consciousness, she found herself in a room in which haystack was stocked. The door was locked from inside and the four men were sitting nearby, she told the police.
The woman alleged that all of them outraged her modesty repeatedly and threatened to kill her if she offered resistance. She also alleged that she was not given anything to eat for three days when she was in captivity.
She ran away early on Friday as she found the door open and four men asleep. She reached a village (Bahadurpur) and told the villagers what she had been through, said station house officer, Rajepur police station, Dinesh Gautam. The villagers told the police the woman was scared when she approached them.
On being informed about her, SHO Dinesh Gautam reached the village and took her to Murcha village in Hardoi where she identified a house where she was allegedly kept. A woman who was in the house claimed that a few relatives of the woman had left her there after taking ₹80,000.
SP Ashok Kumar Meena said the police were closely following the case. “The Farrukhabad and Hardoi police have questioned the woman and following the leads in the case,” he added.
Pune woman covers Leh-Manali stretch on foot in five days, sets new record
Pune-based runner-cum-cyclist mother of two, Preeti Maske, created another 'world record' by becoming the 'fastest woman on foot' to cover Leh-Manali stretch in four days, 22 hours and nine minutes (118 hours), beating the previous record of Sufiya Khan, which was of 6 days from Manali to Leh. Maske's journey was flagged off by Border Roads Organization, chief engineer, Brigadier Gaurav Karki, from Leh on August 9.
Ludhiana | ICAR-ATARI in collaboration with PAU holds dialogue on climate-smart agriculture
The ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute, in collaboration with Punjab Agricultural University, organised a stakeholder dialogue on climate-smart agriculture. The objective of the event was to invite experienced stakeholders who could share their perspective on climate-smart agriculture for cross-learning. The dialogue witnessed deliberations from over 120 participants, including scientists and experts from Indian Council of Agricultural Research institutes, state universities and krishi vigyan kendras (KVKs), along with sarpanches, innovative farmers and rural youth.
Congress national spokesperson slams Centre for favouring ‘capitalist friends’
Launching a stinging attack on the Narendra Modi-led Union government, Congress national spokesperson Alka Lamba called BJP's nationalism “fake and a tool to benefit PM's crony capitalist friends”. Lamba said that PM Modi decided that the Tricolour will be made of polyester (for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign) instead of Khadi and awarded a ₹500 crore contract to his capitalist friend's company Reliance India Limited.
Inclusion of non-local voters: Police stop PDP leaders from staging protest in Srinagar
Police on Friday stopped Peoples Democratic Party leaders from holding a protest against the inclusion of non-local voters in the electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir. PDP leaders led by party chief spokesman, Suhail Bukhari, tried to take out a protest demonstration from the party office on Residency road. However, police didn't allow them to move towards Lal Chowk and they were pushed back inside the office.
Proposed forest conservation act rules: Green groups from Himalayan states seek withdrawal
More than 60 environmental groups, organisations, thinkers, intellectuals and activists from Himalayan states have written to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC) seeking the withdrawal of the proposed rules in the Forest Conservation Act in order to prevent the growing ecological crisis and forest degradation in the Himalayan region and to ensure the rights of indigenous communities and forest dwellers.
