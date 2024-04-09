Pregnant woman found dead; husband, in-laws booked for dowry death

A 30-year-old pregnant woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her rented accommodation near the Para police station of Lucknow on Sunday, police said. They suspected that her death could be related to dowry. Also, a case has been registered against her in-laws, who were now reportedly absconding. A case has been registered against her in-laws, who were now reportedly absconding. (For representation)

Rachna Devi, who was two months into her pregnancy, worked as a stenographer in the sales tax department. She got married to one Devesh of Bangarmau, in Unnao only last December.

Rachna’s brother Akas Kumar claimed that her husband and in-laws had killed her as they wanted more dowry. Meanwhile, the body was sent for autopsy, and an inquiry was underway.

Akas said Devesh was a trader of sand and other building construction materials.

He added that his family had already given ₹10 lakh, a four-wheeler and other precious items as gifts to Devesh on the demand of his parents. “Rachna was staying at Hans Khera in Para. Devesh’s brother, sister-in-law, sister, brother-in-law and parents had visited them at the house. They were torturing her to bring more gifts. They’d also made her starve even though she was pregnant, and choked her to death on Sunday,” Akas alleged.

Police said a case of dowry death was registered against the family. Those named in the FIR were Murari (Devesh’s elder brother) and his wife Diksha, Pragati (Devesh’s sister) and her husband Himanshu Katiyar, and Devesh’s parents.