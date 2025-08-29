Preparations begin for 2026 three-tier panchayat elections

: The Uttar Pradesh panchayati raj department has initiated preparations for the 2026 three-tier panchayat elections, according to a press statement issued on Thursday by director, Panchayati Raj, Amit Kumar Singh. Out of 58,195 gram panchayats, 512 have been abolished due to urban boundary changes. (For representation only)

Singh stated that the process for the elections has started and the department has submitted a proposal to the state government to terminate the tenure of gram panchayats constituted following the 2021 elections.

The tenure of the current three-tier panchayat representatives will conclude as per the following schedule: Gram gradhans on May 26, 2026, kshetra pramukhs on July 19, 2026 and zila panchayat presidents on July 11, 2026

A request has been made to the urban development department through the government order dated May 20 to stop the creation/extension of limits of urban bodies till the completion of the panchayat election process, he said.

After the 2021 panchayat elections, an order regarding partial reorganisation of affected gram panchayats / revenue villages due to creation / boundary extension of urban bodies was issued on May 23. All the proceedings related to partial reorganisation in 37 districts have been completed and the details have been submitted to the state government, he said.

Out of 58,195 gram panchayats, 512 have been abolished due to urban boundary changes.

Meanwhile, nine new gram panchayats have been created, and two Vantangiya villages have been officially notified as gram panchayats. As of now, Uttar Pradesh has 57,694 gram panchayats, Singh added.