Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mahakumbh-2025: Proposals of 500 cr projects to be put before apex panel in Lucknow meeting

Mahakumbh-2025: Proposals of 500 cr projects to be put before apex panel in Lucknow meeting

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jul 04, 2023 08:43 PM IST

After getting nod, the related work will be undertaken at a fast pace keeping in mind the limited time left for the mega fair to be held in Prayagraj

The next meeting of the apex committee headed by Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra formed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to oversee preparations and approve projects for Mahakumbh-2025 is proposed to be held in Lucknow in the third week of July, say district officials aware of the matter.

Pilgrims taking a dip at Sangam during Kumbh-2019 in Prayagraj. (HT file)
Pilgrims taking a dip at Sangam during Kumbh-2019 in Prayagraj. (HT file)

This time, proposals of projects worth 500 crore, both permanent and temporary, are expected to be placed before the panel, they add. After getting consent from the panel members, the related work will be undertaken at a fast pace keeping in mind the limited time left for the mega fair.

Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand is set to arrive in Prayagraj on Saturday regarding preparations for the next meeting of the apex committee. During the visit, he will be holding a meeting with all departments concerned to review the proposals that are to be put before the panel for approval, says a senior district administration official aware of the plans.

Officials said while the permanent works of Mahakumbh-2025 are being undertaken at a fast pace, now even temporary works have to be undertaken in the same manner. The expansion of the fair area, format of the temporary tent city, outline of water sports events etc to be held during the fair will be decided now, the officials said.

This is being done so that the work can be done by inviting tenders well in time. In a move to give a fillip to preparations for the mega religious fair, the state government had released over 124.53 crore for 19 approved development projects on March 28. The funds had been released against an approved budget of over 478.63 crore.

As part of the preparations, a budget of more than 2,500 crore had been agreed upon for 86 projects in the two meetings of the state-level apex committee chaired by chief secretary state Durga Shankar Mishra. The funds approved included over 365.56 crore for 14 PWD projects against which over 93.19 crore had been released as first instalment.

On March 22, the first instalment of the budget worth over 27.87 crore out of the total proposed funds worth over 86.82 crore for 10 projects of Jal Nigam was released by the state government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out