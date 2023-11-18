Prepared to handle Chhath rush: Railways

Northern Railways (NR) and North Eastern Railways (NER) on Friday said they’d made special arrangements to address the rush for the Chhath celebrations. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Besides running extra pairs of trains, festival special trains are being run for passengers’ convenience,” said Manish Thaplyal, the divisional railway manager of NR’s Lucknow division.

“There is no rush on platforms except in some trains. Thirty-nine pairs of trains are being regularly operated for Bihar and Purvanchal regions through the stations under Lucknow division. In addition, eight special trains are also being operated by the division,” he added in a media briefing.

“Additional ticket counters and staff deployments are being done. A special focus is being given to down trains. The number of special trains is more than the previous year,” he added.

Similarly, Vikram Kumar, the ADRM-operations of Lucknow NER said

17 pairs of special trains were being run from Gorakhpur Jn out of the 63 pairs of special trains that were passing through the division. In view of the rush, 109 additional coaches had been installed to trains.