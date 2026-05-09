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Preps afoot to plant over 71.37 lakh saplings in Prayagraj

Arvind Kumar, divisional forest officer and nodal officer for the campaign, said the district has a target of planting 7,137,747 saplings this year

Published on: May 09, 2026 03:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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As part of Uttar Pradesh’s push to develop green belts and promote dense afforestation in urban areas, a massive tree plantation campaign will be launched in Prayagraj in the first week of July. Following targets issued by the state government, all departments concerned have begun preparations for the ambitious drive, district officials said.

Nursery of saplings prepared for a large-scale tree plantation drive in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

Arvind Kumar, divisional forest officer and nodal officer for the campaign, said the district has a target of planting 7,137,747 saplings this year. He said targets have already been assigned to more than 24 government departments in the district.

Of the total target, the forest department will plant 24 lakh saplings, while the rural development department has been assigned 2,654,837 saplings. The agriculture department will plant 5.99 lakh saplings, the horticulture department 3.69 lakh, and the environment department 2.27 lakh saplings. Plantation activities will be carried out at 11,876 locations across the district, he added.

The UP government has set a target of planting 35 crore saplings across the state in a single day this year, aiming to turn the campaign into a mass movement through active public participation.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Preps afoot to plant over 71.37 lakh saplings in Prayagraj
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Preps afoot to plant over 71.37 lakh saplings in Prayagraj
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