President Ram Nath Kovind to reach Lucknow on Monday for two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh capital

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Lucknow by the presidential train on Monday morning for a two-day visit to the state capital. He will return to Delhi on a plane from Lucknow airport the next day.

After the presidential train from Kanpur reaches the Charbagh railway station in the morning, the President will head straight to Raj Bhavan where he will stay overnight. The President had boarded the special train from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi on June 25 for his visit to Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat.

At Raj Bhavan, some dignitaries will pay courtesy calls on him before he will have high-tea with the Chief Justice of Allahabad high court Justice Sanjay Yadav and senior judges in the evening.

The President is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Cultural Centre at an event at Lok Bhavan at 11.50am on Tuesday. The cultural centre will also have a 25-foot-hight statue of Dr Ambedkar, according to state government officials.

The state cabinet on Friday paved the way for the construction of the Dr Ambedkar Cultural Centre that will come up on 5493.52 sq metre nazul land in front of the Aishbagh Eidgah at an estimated cost of ₹45.04 crore.

The state government’s culture department will execute the project that will have an auditorium with the capacity to seat 750 people, library, research centre, picture gallery, museum and a multi-purpose convention centre. In addition, the cultural centre will have a cafeteria, dormitory and other facilities.