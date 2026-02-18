‘Preventing’ namaz inside home: Allahabad HC issues contempt notices to DM, SSP Bareilly

The Allahabad high court has issued contempt notices to the district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police of Bareilly for allegedly preventing members of the Muslim community from offering namaz inside the home of petitioner Tarik Khan of Bareilly. It was alleged that authorities did not permit offering of namaz on January 16 inside the house of the petitioner. (For Representation)

The petitioner alleged that despite a high court order permitting religious activities inside a person’s own premises, the respondent police authorities are not permitting offering of namaz inside his home.

The order, passed by a division bench comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Siddhartha Nandan, on February 12, the court said: “Counsel for the State is requested to seek instructions in this case. Issue notice to second and third respondents (DM and SSP of Bareilly) under Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 for flouting this court’s order dated January 27, 2026 passed in Maranatha Full Gospel Ministries vs. State of U.P. and 2 others.”

Accordingly, the court ordered the case to be listed on March 11, 2026. In the petition, it is alleged that respondent authorities did not permit offering of namaz on January 16 inside the house of the petitioner.

Earlier in the case of Maranatha Full Gospel Ministries, the court had observed, “Under the circumstances, the present writ petition is disposed of by observing that the petitioner has right to conduct the prayer as per convenience in his own private premises without any permission from the state government. However, if any occasion arises where it has to spill over the public road or public property, in such a situation, this court mandates that the petitioner shall at least intimate the police and take any requisite permission under the law, if so required.”