Priest found murdered near temple in Nagram

A 60-year temple priest, Rajesh Rawat, was murdered while he was sleeping outside his hut in a Nagram village here on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. His body was found lying on a cot on Sunday morning. Police said a blood-stained trident was found lying near the body and the deceased had multiple injury marks on his face.

The police said the victim’s younger brother Ajay Rawat has lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 for murder against unidentified assailants in the matter. The police suspected personal dispute behind the murder and working on the same lines and ruled out the theory of loot or robbery.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), South, Rajesh Srivastava said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further efforts are on to work out the case. He said the victim’s brother informed the police that the deceased was a priest at Natveer Baba temple in Salempur Acchka village under Nagram police station limits and stayed in a hut near the temple.

He said one Muharram Ali of the same village first spotted his brother lying in the cot while he was grazing his goats nearby. He said the victim was found lying dead when he reached there after getting information about the incident.

