Prime Minister Modi to launch projects worth over 5K cr in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 30 development projects worth ₹5,229 crore during his visit to Varanasi on Monday. He will also launch “Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana” on the occasion.

“At around 1.15 pm in Varanasi, Prime Minister will launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana. He will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than ₹5200 crore for Varanasi,” PMO said in a statement.

Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will be one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure and will be in addition to the National Health Mission, the PMO said. Its objective is to fill gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. It will provide support for 17,788 rural health and wellness centres in 10 high focus states. Further, 11,024 urban health and wellness centres will be established in all the states.

The PMO said critical care services will be available in all the districts of the country with more than five lakh population through exclusive critical care hospital blocks, while the remaining districts will be covered through referral services.

People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public healthcare system through a network of laboratories across the country, and integrated public health labs will be set up in all the districts. Under the centrally sponsored scheme, preference is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. (With Agency Inputs)

PM to address rally near Kallipur village

PM Modi will also address a public rally in Varanasi. People in large numbers are expected to participate in the rally to be held near newly-constructed Ring Road near Kallipur village. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made special arrangements for the rally. Party workers went door to door and invited people to the mega event.

On Saturday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the rally venue and instructed the officials to ensure foolproof arrangements.

Divisional commissioner, Varanasi, Deepak Agarwal gave a presentation before the CM about the 30 projects to be gifted by PM Modi to the nation. Additional director general of police, Varanasi zone, Brij Bhushan, apprised the CM of the security arrangements.

ADG said necessary checking was being done in Varanasi and adjoining districts. Tight security arrangements had been placed at the venue, he said. The entire rally venue is now under the close watch of the special protection group (SPG).

Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh on Sunday reviewed the preparations related to PM Modi’s programme in Varanasi through videoconferencing. He said, “Cops have been instructed for strict action against all anti-social elements and for effective checking at city limits.”

Checking at all public places would be done, he said, adding that all the station officers and outpost in-charges would patrol their areas and not allow traffic jams there.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Varanasi, DK Puri said special arrangements had been made for smooth movement of traffic. “Over 253 traffic police personnel have been deployed at different intersections to streamline traffic. Diversion of the traffic will also be done on certain routes,” Puri added.

Moreover, Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava said the projects that the PM was proposed to launch in Varanasi included 16-km long Varanasi Ring Road phase-2 package-1 worth ₹1,011.29 crore, Varanasi-Gorakhpur NH-29 package 2 and Varanasi-Virnon Ghazipur road, both worth ₹3,509 crore, newly-renovated and beautified eight major ponds of Kashi, newly renovated multipurpose hall, bio-CNG plant at cow shelter centre in Shahanshahpur, renovation and beautification of lanes of Kashi in Shahanshahpur among others. HTC

