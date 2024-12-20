Prime Minister to inaugurate Jewar airport in April 2025: Yogi

LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Asia’s largest airport, the Noida International Airport in Jewar, in April 2025, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday. The CM stressed the role of the airport in positioning Jewar as one of India’s most developed regions within the next decade. (File Photo)

The airport, a flagship project of the UP government, is believed to be a game-changer for regional and national connectivity, driving industrial growth and creating thousands of job opportunities.

Speaking during a dialogue with farmers contributing their land for the airport’s final phase, the CM highlighted the significant progress in its development.

“The successful completion of validation flight on December 9 has paved way for commercial operations to commence in April 2025. This airport will not only connect Uttar Pradesh to the world, but also transform Jewar into a global hub of economic and industrial activities,” he said.

The CM stressed the role of the airport in positioning Jewar as one of India’s most developed regions within the next decade. “The airport will bring unprecedented prosperity to the region. By 2040, it will have the capacity to handle 70 million passengers annually, and its world-class infrastructure will place it among the top airports globally,” he added.

The Noida International Airport, being developed over 3,300 acres by Zurich Airport International AG, will initially feature two runways, which will expand to five in subsequent phases. With a total investment of ₹30,000 crore, the project is expected to create a strong ecosystem for industries, logistics, tourism, and service sectors.

The airport will boast seamless connectivity via major infrastructure projects, including the Eastern Peripheral Road, Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail. Additionally, the RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) will connect the airport to New Delhi, cutting travel time to just 21 minutes.

Highlighting the farmers’ contribution to the project, Adityanath announced an increase in compensation for land acquisition in the third phase from ₹3,100 to ₹4,300 per square metre.

Farmers will receive interest as per rules, with comprehensive arrangements for their rehabilitation and employment, he said, adding that farmers of Jewar had set an example of cooperation and trust and their support ensured the successful and dispute-free acquisition of land.

Overjoyed by the CM’s announcement, the farmers chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’, expressing gratitude and said they would now visit Ayodhya and seek Ramlala’s blessings, a government spokesman claimed. Gautam Buddha Nagar farmers had been protesting for quite some time, demanding higher compensation for the land acquired for the upcoming Jewar Airport.