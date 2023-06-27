Hospital’s registration cancelled for ‘wrongful’ circumcision on infant

The registration of a Bareilly private hospital, which allegedly performed circumcision on a child who was admitted for a tongue operation, has been cancelled.

While the parents said the two-year-old was dealing with a speech impairment issue due to which doctors had advised a tongue operation, the hospital officials reportedly told police that the child had a urine-related problem due to which the circumcision had to be performed.

“There’ll be no new admission and treatment of all patients has been stopped at the hospital... The hospital’s registration has been cancelled till further orders,” said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said in a note on Monday, adding a probe team had recorded the statements of the boy’s family and the medical staff.

A probe into the issue was ordered on Saturday.

“If the charges are found to be true, an FIR will be lodged against the doctor who performed the surgery,” said Pathak.

