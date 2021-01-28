Priyanka Gandhi reconnects with Amethi, plans public meeting next month

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a virtual convention on Wednesday to reconnect with residents of Amethi, once a Gandhi family bastion, which was lost to the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This was the first time in recent months that Priyanka Gandhi addressed a ‘Nyay Panchayat’ convention, held in the Jamon block of Amethi, with the purpose to rebuild and strengthen the party organisation at the grassroots level.

Despite her brother and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi losing the Amethi seat to Union minister Smriti Irani in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka Gandhi has remained connected with party workers and the residents in the constituency. She even visited Amethi after the 2019 loss.

“Yes, Priyankaji addressed the people of Dakhinwara Nyay Panchayat of Amethi on Wednesday. She has been in touch with the people and been monitoring the activities of party men by forming groups on social media platforms. This is her first Nyay Panchayat-level meeting at this scale after the lockdown was lifted, Congress MLC (member of legislative council) Deepak Singh said.

Priyanka said the Congress party’s first priority was to rebuild and strengthen the party organization in the constituency. “We don’t have a political but a family relationship with Amethi,” Priyanka is stated to have said while addressing the convention, according to a party press release issued in Lucknow.

Deepak Singh said Priyanka has agreed to address more public conventions in Amethi. “We hope she will begin addressing public meetings in Amethi next month. The people of Amethi have realised that the BJP only told them lies about bringing development to Amethi. Instead of bringing about development in Amethi, the BJP government has taken away the projects that the Congress had brought to Amethi,” said Singh.

Speaking about the three farm laws, Priyanka said they were not only against the interests of the farmers but also against the national interest. She alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had enacted the farm laws to benefit select industrialists.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu also addressed a convention of party men at Paschim Gaon Nyay Panchayat in Harchandpur area of Rae Bareli.