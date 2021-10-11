Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Priyanka joins Cong workers in maun vrat demanding MoS Ajay Mishra's dismissal
lucknow news

Priyanka joins Cong workers in maun vrat demanding MoS Ajay Mishra's dismissal

A Congress spokesperson said the party was demanding the dismissal of Mishra, a junior minister in the home department, for ensuring a free and fair investigation in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ajay Kumar Lallu sit in ‘maun vrat’ in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 04:07 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday joined her party functionaries in ‘maun vrat’ (silent protest) demanding the removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which at least eight persons, including farmers and a journalist, were killed on October 3.

Among other senior party leaders present at the silent stir being held at the Gandhi statue at GPO park in Lucknow is Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

A Congress spokesperson said the party was demanding the dismissal of Mishra, a junior minister in the home department, for ensuring a free and fair investigation in the case.

Also read | Priyanka’s bid to reclaim Congress’ lost ground in eastern UP 

The minister's son Ashish was arrested on Saturday by the UP Police in connection with the violence. He was produced before a court late on Saturday night, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

On Sunday, Vadra said her fight for justice would continue until Teni was suspended, adding the junior home minister’s son had trampled over protesting farmers, but he was sent an invitation for interrogation. “The chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) is protecting him... What is this?” she said at a massive rally in Varanasi.

RELATED STORIES

She also said nobody was safe under the Narendra Modi government and this included the poor, the Dalit community and women.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka gandhi vadra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP police cancel leaves of staff till Oct 18 ahead of farmers' protest

Lucknow’s power infrastructure set for revamp

Focused sampling drive to check Covid spread in Lucknow from Monday

CM Yogi to officials: Keep a watch on edible oil price
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP