Priyanka joins Cong workers in maun vrat demanding MoS Ajay Mishra's dismissal

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday joined her party functionaries in ‘maun vrat’ (silent protest) demanding the removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which at least eight persons, including farmers and a journalist, were killed on October 3.

Among other senior party leaders present at the silent stir being held at the Gandhi statue at GPO park in Lucknow is Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

A Congress spokesperson said the party was demanding the dismissal of Mishra, a junior minister in the home department, for ensuring a free and fair investigation in the case.

The minister's son Ashish was arrested on Saturday by the UP Police in connection with the violence. He was produced before a court late on Saturday night, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

On Sunday, Vadra said her fight for justice would continue until Teni was suspended, adding the junior home minister’s son had trampled over protesting farmers, but he was sent an invitation for interrogation. “The chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) is protecting him... What is this?” she said at a massive rally in Varanasi.

She also said nobody was safe under the Narendra Modi government and this included the poor, the Dalit community and women.

