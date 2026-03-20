Probe ordered into substandard road construction in Gomti Nagar Extension; LDA under lens

The district administration has ordered a probe into alleged substandard road construction in Gomti Nagar Extension after a Hindustan Times report highlighted a newly built stretch in Sector 6 that deteriorated soon after completion, putting the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) under scrutiny. The controversy escalated when corporator Rajesh Kumar was seen removing the bitumen layer of the road with his bare hands. (Sourced)

The controversy escalated when corporator Rajesh Kumar was seen removing the bitumen layer of the road with his bare hands, alleging the use of poor-quality material and weak binding. A video of the act, widely circulated on social media, showed the surface coming apart easily, raising serious concerns over quality control and on-ground supervision.

Officials said the road was constructed for a residential pocket in Gomti Nagar Extension and had received a work order not below the tender value. Despite this, the stretch showed signs of poor construction, with residents and officials questioning how it failed even before being tested by rainfall.

Taking cognisance, divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant has directed a thorough inquiry to identify lapses in construction, fix responsibility, and recommend action against those involved. The probe will focus on material quality, contractor performance, and monitoring by LDA engineers.

Responding to the row, LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said negligence would not be tolerated and assured strict action against those found responsible.

The incident has also revived concerns over recurring quality issues in public infrastructure projects. In November last year, a similar case surfaced in Vibhuti Khand, where poor road construction by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation came under scrutiny during an inspection led by the divisional commissioner following complaints from a ward corporator.

Residents of Gomti Nagar Extension said the problem is persistent. “Roads here develop potholes within a short time and fail during rains. Authorities must ensure durable construction instead of repeated patchwork,” said Rituraj Sharma, a resident.

Officials are expected to submit a report soon, which could lead to action against contractors and engineers, and stricter quality checks in future projects.