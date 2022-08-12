Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Prof Rakesh Bhargava appointed JNMC principal

Prof Rakesh Bhargava appointed JNMC principal

lucknow news
Published on Aug 12, 2022 10:10 PM IST
Prof Rakesh Bhargava will replace prof Shahid Siddiqui who retired from the post of JNMC principal recently.
Newly appointed JNMC principal prof Rakesh Bhargava is also the current dean, faculty of medicine. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Prof Rakesh Bhargava has been appointed the principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). He will assume charge on August 15.

He will replace prof Shahid Siddiqui who retired recently.

“Prof Bhargava, who is also the current dean, faculty of medicine and chairman, department of TB and chest diseases recently became the president of ‘National College of Chest Physician’, the first association of chest physicians in India,” said a press statement issued by AMU.

He is a life member and fellow of the Indian Chest Society, National College of Chest Physicians, Indian Academy of Neurosciences, Indian Association of Bronchology, Indian Medical Association, National College of Allergy Asthma and Applied Immunology, ACCP (USA) and European Respiratory Society.

“Prof Bhargava has contributed over 114 papers to national and international peer reviewed journals,” read the statement.

His thrust areas are bronchoscopy, lung function studies, allergy testing, allergy vaccination, bronchogenic carcinoma, asthma, intestinal lung diseases, pulmonary hypertension, COPD and tuberculosis.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP