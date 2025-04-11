Projects worth 50k crore came to Kashi within 11 years: Yogi

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Kashi has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past 11 years under the visionary leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the latter for visiting this parliamentary constituency for the first time after the successful organisation of the Mahakumbh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, as he reaches the venue in his parliamentary constituency, in Varanasi on Friday. UP governor Anandiben Patel and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also seen. (ANI Photo)

Adityanath noted that while Varanasi has always been an ancient seat of learning, its educational institutions were once in disarray. However, over the past 11 years, the city has launched development projects worth more than ₹50,000 crore, focusing on health, tourism, infrastructure, and connectivity.

“Devotees from across the country are now thronging to witness the new and rejuvenated Kashi. This is the same Kashi once known for its narrow lanes and persistent traffic congestion. Today, it stands tall as a symbol of modern development seamlessly blending with its ancient heritage,” he said.

His remarks came after the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 44 projects worth ₹3,880 crore in his parliamentary constituency.

To mark the occasion, the CM welcomed the Prime Minister with an Angavastra adorned with depictions of Radha-Krishna’s divine leelas and a Kamal Chatra crafted from Varanasi’s renowned GI-tagged woodwork.

In his address, Adityanath also highlighted that this visit marked the Prime Minister’s first to Kashi following the BJP’s resounding victories in the Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi Assembly elections, as well as after the successful hosting of the divine and grand Mahakumbh.

“With over 3 crore devotees from India and abroad visiting during the 45-day event, every pilgrim was eager to see the transformed city and pay homage at the newly rejuvenated shrine of Baba Vishwanath,” he added.

He said the Mahakumbh’s unmatched success and grandeur were a direct result of the PM’s unwavering commitment to cleanliness, safety, and cultural revitalization. The CM emphasized how initiatives like the Namami Gange project rejuvenated the sacred rivers and enhanced the spiritual experience for millions.

“Every devotee who took a dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati felt a deep sense of spiritual fulfillment — a testament to the transformative impact of the Prime Minister’s vision,” he said.

Adityanath said the Prime Minister’s dedicated efforts to bring national and international recognition to Kashi and Uttar Pradesh products have yielded remarkable results.

He said, “Today, Kashi and its surrounding districts hold the highest number of GI tags, positioning UP at the forefront in this domain. Further strengthening this achievement, the PM is awarding certificates for 21 new GI tags today -- a significant step in promoting the unique identity of local artisans and craftsmen on both national and global platforms.”

Highlighting the transformative impact of welfare schemes, the CM said Ayushman Bharat has emerged as a milestone in ensuring accessible healthcare for the underprivileged. Over 50 crore people across the country -- including more than 10 crore in UP -- have benefited directly from the scheme. He added that through the Vaya Vandana Yojana, senior citizens above 70 are now entitled to free health coverage of ₹5 lakh. In Kashi alone, over 50,000 elderly people have received Vaya Vandana health cards.

The CM also praised the Banas Dairy initiative, calling it a transformative project that has successfully linked Kashi’s farmers and livestock rearers with economic empowerment.

“In every sphere -- be it tourism, education, healthcare, connectivity, or the upliftment of farmers and artisans -- these initiatives have reshaped the destiny of Kashi,” the CM said, adding: “On behalf of the people of Kashi and the entire state, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the PM for these visionary schemes that have brought about a new era of development in his very own Kashi.”

On this occasion, in addition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP governor Anandiben Patel, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, Gujarat assembly speaker Shankar Bhai Chaudhary, and BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh were also present.