Promptly resolve public grievances: UP CM to officials at Janata Darshan

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure prompt resolution of the problems faced by the public. Addressing complaints regarding crime and land encroachment, he said that if any strongman is forcibly occupying someone’s land, the strictest possible action must be taken against them. UP CM Yogi Adityanath said no one’s treatment would be halted due to a lack of funds. (HT file)

The CM met citizens and listened to their grievances during a ‘Janata Darshan’ programme held at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, said a press statement issued by the state government. He emphasised that there must be absolutely no negligence in handling complaints related to any issue and ensuring their satisfactory resolution.

“Do not worry. The government will ensure that effective action is taken regarding every problem you face,” Yogi said during the event where he met around 200 people. For the redressal of grievances related to various matters, he referred the petitions to the concerned administrative and police officials, directing them to ensure that all issues are resolved in a time-bound, impartial and satisfactory manner.

Those who displace the poor must not be spared under any circumstances, he added. The CM asserted that the possession of assets belonging to the poor must remain firmly with the poor themselves.

Cases involving family disputes were also brought up during the Janata Darshan. Regarding these, the CM directed officials to first facilitate a dialogue between the two parties involved and then initiate appropriate legal proceedings if a mutual resolution is not reached.

He assured that no one’s treatment would be halted due to a lack of funds. He directed officials to promptly prepare and provide cost estimates for high-quality medical treatment for all those in need. As soon as the estimate is received, the government will immediately release the necessary funds.

Yogi also distributed ₹14 lakh as financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to four traders affected by a fire incident in Gorakhpur’s Raiganj area on March 10, officials said.

The CM met the affected shopkeepers and handed over cheques, assuring them of full government support in rebuilding their livelihoods. Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava said, “Providing prompt assistance to those affected by such incidents is the government’s priority. This support will help them recover losses and restart their businesses.”