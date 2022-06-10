Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Proposal to wind up Govt Employees’ Welfare Corporation
lucknow news

Proposal to wind up Govt Employees’ Welfare Corporation

Corporation running depots to sell household goods to government staff at discounted rates is under crisis since GST was introduced in 2017
There is little chance for the survival of the corporation as all the revival bids in the past have come a cropper. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 08:59 PM IST
ByBrajendra K Parashar

LUCKNOW The fate of around 500 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Government Employees’ Welfare Corporation hangs in balance with the management having recommended permanent shutdown of the 57-year-old organization that has not been able pay salaries to the staff since 2017, people aware of the development revealed.

Though the state government, according to them, is yet to take a final call on the recommendation, there is little chance left for the survival of the corporation as all the revival bids in the past have come a cropper. Besides, the government has refused to give any financial assistance to it.

“The UP Government Employees’ Welfare Corporation management has sent a proposal to the state government, recommending winding up of the corporation after the government asked them to mobilize resources on their own to keep the corporation alive,” said an official requesting anonymity.

“Chief secretary DS Mishra held a high-level meeting on May 19 to discuss the recommendation for the shutdown of the corporation, but the decision is yet to be taken,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Set up as a registered society in 1965, the corporation was mandated to sell consumer items of daily use to government employees and pensioners through its own depots (stores) at a price lower than the market price because such goods remained exempted from sales tax/VAT. But a countdown to its end began after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime came into force in the country and the state in July 2017.

The GST Act did away with the provision whereby the state government allowed the welfare corporation exemptions from VAT on the commodities it sold to government staff and pensioners through its 160 depots across the state.

The state government did send a proposal to the GST Council, urging it to allow the corporation to sell tax-free goods to government staff and pensioners, but it was turned down.

“As the goods sold through the corporation’s depots ceased to be tax free, employees had no incentive to buy goods from there and this cut the depot’s business drastically after the GST came in 2017,” another official pointed out.

“Barring three Ghaziabad depots that are able to earn enough to pay salaries to the staff, all other depots (now 98 operative) are in losses,” he added.

The corporation, according to him, needs an amount of 23 crore annually to meet expenditures towards salary, pension etc. “But the corporation has not been able to disburse salaries and pension to the staff for last five years with the cumulative liabilities reaching more than 110 crore by now,” he said.

“In the meantime, many employees have approached courts that have directed the corporation to disburse salaries in many cases. Unable to comply with the orders, the corporation is facing 200 cases, including contempt cases,” the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Brajendra K Parashar

Brajendra K Parashar is a Special Correspondent presently looking after agriculture, energy, transport, panchayati raj, commercial tax, Rashtriya Lok Dal, state election commission, IAS/PCS Associations, Vidhan Parishad among other beats. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP