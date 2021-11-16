Protection against Chinese manjha: View-cutters being installed on 11 flyovers of Prayagraj

After a spate of incidents where two-wheeler and bicycle riders sustained serious injuries after running into thin Chinese kite threads or manjha while crossing flyovers, as many as 11 flyovers of Prayagraj are being fitted with six-feet high ‘view cutters’ or fibre-walls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government has sanctioned ₹20 crore for installing view-cutters in Prayagraj as well as neighbouring Kaushambi, said officials.

To note, during the past several years, many cases have been reported in Prayagraj city wherein commuters have run into Chinese thread used to fly kites. Although district police have been taking strict action against those who are indulging in the business of selling these illegal Chinese-manufactured threads and have even raided several shops in old city area, the sale of these ‘dangerous threads’ goes on unabated.

It so happens that locals residing in the localities situated besides the major flyovers of the city indulge in flying kites using these Chinese threads which are quite strong and often have coatings of glass shreds that can be fatal when someone runs into them, causing serious injuries to the body part that comes in contact with the thread.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, with the view-cutter being installed on both sides of the flyovers, the commuters will not run into this thread thereby zeroing the chances of any such incidents, officials explained.

Chief engineer of UP Bridge Corporation RK Singh said “The view cutters are being installed at several of the flyovers of the city, including Rambagh flyover (which is one of the major spots where such incidents have occurred in the past), the flyover at Pani-Ki-Tanki, flyover at Chaufatka, at Alopibagh, MNNIT railway overbridge, Phulpur overbridge, Karchana overbridge, Naini overbridge, Saiyaara overbridge of Kaushambi, Sirathu overbridge in Kaushambi and the one at Manauri.”