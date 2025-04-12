Menu Explore
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
Protest after Friday prayers against Waqf Act in Kanpur; four held

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Apr 12, 2025 08:30 AM IST

Protesters gathered outside a mosque against the Waqf Act after Friday prayers, leading to four arrests, including minors, as police enforced security measures.

A protest erupted outside a major mosque here following the Friday prayers, in opposition to the recently enacted Waqf Act, police officials said. Police were taken aback by the sudden demonstration in Machariya, where several youngsters were carrying posters and banners demanding the repeal of the Act.

Four people were taken into custody, they said, adding two of them are reportedly minors. One of them was found carrying a can filled with kerosene.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Deenanath Chowdhary confirmed the detentions and said the persons were currently being questioned at the Naubasta police station. “One of the boys was carrying kerosene,” Chowdhary said. “We have seized banners and posters displayed during the protest.”

He added a case would be registered and the strictest action taken against those involved. “We are in the process of identifying others who were part of the conspiracy, including those who printed the banners,” he said.

Muslim organisations had earlier called for people to wear black bands during Friday prayers as a form of peaceful protest. Acting on this input, police had made extensive security arrangements across all major prayer sites. Personnel were stationed outside mosques, and flag marches were conducted in almost all police station areas across the city.

Follow Us On